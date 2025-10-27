THC-B Cannabinoid Legality & Legal Status

THC-B is one of the newest THC cannabinoids to come out of hemp, offering a high more powerful than that of delta 9 THC. But, of course, whether or not you can enjoy it all depends on where you live, as a growing number of states are banning all intoxicating cannabinoids derived from hemp. Let’s find out where the cannabinoid is legal, and where it’s prohibited.

THC-B is a federally legal hemp derivative, despite being intoxicating, because it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, which legalized all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. According to federal law, it’s legal in any purchase amount, milligram strength and product form.

Although it is federally legal, THC-B is banned in 18 of 50 states, along with all intoxicating cannabinoids. Let’s look at each of the 50 state’s THC-B laws, and their laws on THC in general, so you can know where you stand.

Alabama: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% THC-B, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% THC-B is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: THC-B is considered illegal. This means that businesses are banned from selling THC-B. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THC-B to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: THC-B is legal. There aren’t any limits when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THC-B can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.