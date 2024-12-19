THC: Tested and Reviewed With an Easy FAQ Guide

Most people are no stranger to THC. It’s the most popular cannabinoid of all time. Yet, with THC products emerging on the hemp market, people have lots of questions, ranging from questions about its legality to questions about how hemp-derived THC differs from that which dominates the weed plant. We’re here to answer all of those questions to give you a better idea of the THC products at Binoid.

THC: Frequently Asked Questions

THC is the most well-known cannabinoid in the world, so it’s not surprising that we get a lot of questions here at Binoid. Here are the questions that we get asked the most.

#1: What is THC?

THC is tetrahydrocannabinol, which naturally occurs in the cannabis plant – both in marijuana and hemp. When we hear “THC” we usually think of delta 9 THC – the dominant cannabinoid in marijuana, which is found in trace amounts in hemp. But, there are in fact many types of THC cannabinoids, including delta 8 THC, delta 10 THC, THC-P, THCV, and many more, almost all of which are psychoactive in nature.

#2: Which THC Cannabinoid Should I Choose?

Which THC cannabinoid is right for you depends on your tolerance and your preferences. Those with a low tolerance should start with a mild type of THC, like delta 8 or delta 10, and work their way up (THC-P is the strongest of all, being 10 times as potent as delta 9 THC).

#3: Are THC Products at Binoid Legal?

The THC products at Binoid are legal under federal law, as federal law clearly sates that all hemp products are legal if they contain no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC. Even our delta 9 products are within the legal limit. Just know that some states have begun to ban certain psychoactive hemp products, so check with your state’s laws ahead of time, as Binoid will not ship products to states in which the cannabinoids are banned.

#4: Is the THC at Binoid Safe, or Does It Cause Side Effects?

As long as you follow the product’s label’s directions, they are not known to cause any real harm. Just be mindful that taking large amounts of psychoactive cannabinoids can lead to short-lived, mild side effects, like anxiety, paranoia, grogginess, and lightheadedness.

All of Binoid’s products have undergone extensive third-party lab-testing for purity, quality, and safety. Our cannabinoid and terpene extracts are shown to be free of contaminants and harmful impurities like heavy metals.

#5: How Do I Know Which Strain to Choose?

Many of our THC products come in various strains – mainly our vaping products, our concentrates (dabs), and our flower. Each strain has distinctive effects based on its dominant terpenes, along with a unique flavor, so we recommend reading up on the strains that are available to decide which one best suits your particular needs and preferences.

#6: What’s the Ideal Dose for a Binoid THC Product?

When it comes to dosing with any psychoactive hemp product, your best bet is to follow the instructions on the label. The effects of any THC cannabinoid can be powerful, so you should start with the lowest recommended dose if you’re completely new to THC, as even that can produce somewhat strong effects if you have no tolerance. As you build your tolerance, you can start working your way up to a higher dosage.

#7: Can I Drive After Using a Binoid THC Product?

You should not drive while intoxicated, period. This doesn’t matter if you’re using a legal cannabinoid or not. Not only is it dangerous to you and others, but it’s illegal to drive while intoxicated by any substance.

#8: Will Binoid’s THC Products Show Up on a Drug Test?

It’s extremely likely that using any of our psychoactive products will result in a failed drug test result. It appears that all THC cannabinoids are broken down by the same metabolite that breaks down delta 9 THC, which is THC-COOH. Standard drug tests are looking for traces of THC-COOH rather than delta 9 itself.

#9: What Kinds of Effects Should I Expect?

Overall, the specific kinds of effects, for which you may feel, depend on factors like the cannabinoid you’re using, the product type, your tolerance, the strain chosen, and how your body just happens to use these cannabinoids. You can learn more about each cannabinoid on our website, to have an idea of what kind of high it’s associated with.

#10: What if I Don’t Feel Anything?

Once in a while, you may not experience much of anything after using a new cannabinoid product. Sometimes, this is because your tolerance is affected by a secondary factor – like a medication you’re on, whether or not you’re sick, or even your hormonal balance on that particular day. We recommend trying the product again in a slightly higher dose, if this occurs. Keep in mind that some individuals may not respond to every psychoactive cannabinoid on the market.

Binoid Has the Answers to Your THC Needs

The THC products at Binoid await, with a huge selection of cannabinoids, product types, strains, and more. Now that you have more clarity of what these products are and what they can do for you, it’s time to head on over and look at our entire catalog to choose the product that’s best for your needs.