THC-JD Cannabinoid: Tested and Reviewed

With so many new cannabinoids hitting the scene right now, a few of them have really stood out thanks to their ability to satisfy customers with their one-of-a-kind effects.

One example is THC-JD, a cannabinoid you’ve likely heard of by now if you’re a hemp enthusiast. Known for its very enjoyable and potent ‘high’, THC-JD is found in all kinds of product types these days. But, what is it, where does it come from, and what can it actually do? Let’s explore this cannabinoid more closely as it may be what’s been missing from your hemp rotation.

What is THC-JD?

THC-JD, also known as THCjd, is short for tetrahydrocannabioctyl, with the name referencing the cannabinoid’s 8-carbon side chain. This can be compared to the 5-carbon side chain of delta 9 THC, which matters because the number of carbons on a cannabinoid’s side chain influences how well the cannabinoid attaches to cannabinoid receptors to produce its various effects. Because THC-JD contains 3 more carbons on its side chain, the cannabinoid is clearly more potent than delta 9 THC.

That being said, THC-JD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid – in other words, it’s naturally found in trace amounts in the hemp plant, and so it’s not one of the newer semi-synthesized cannabinoids we’re seeing like THC-O-Acetate (THC-O). THC-JD was only discovered very recently, as advanced analysis techniques have only recently become available to cannabis researchers. THC-JD was discovered in 2020, in fact, and because of that, we’re still learning a lot about it as we go.

Will THC-JD Get Me High?

THC-JD is a very new cannabinoid, and that means that we don’t have research to refer to when exploring its different effects. We know that it is intoxicating, however, as a lot of people have tried it for themselves by now, with basically consistent results. No studies confirm this, but it’s clear that the cannabinoid is, in fact, highly intoxicating.

THC-JD is more potent than delta 9 THC, but not more potent than THC-P, in terms of its ‘high’. We know that’s not very specific, but there just isn’t any detailed info available yet. Of course, as always, dosage and tolerance play a role in how high you’ll get off of any cannabinoid, as well. We recommend going easy with it if you’re a beginner, because the bottom line is that its high can be pretty intense, especially for cannabis newbies.

As for what the high feels like, people describe THC-JD as super relaxing, sort of like delta 8. We’ve heard time and time again that its properties are more sedating than energizing, as it offers euphoria, a feeling of calm, and a body high that is great for mellowing you out and soothing tension in the body. This means that it may be good for evening use, when you’re ready to unwind and chill out. Again, we encourage you to experiment on your own to see how it works with your system.

Does THC-JD Have Any Benefits?

We don’t really know what kinds of potential benefits THC-JD can offer. That simply hasn’t been explored by medical researchers yet, so we don’t want to make any claims that we can’t back up, as that would be irresponsible. Still, THC-JD is a cannabinoid, so we know that it works with the endocannabinoid system to regulate various physiological processes, to the benefit of the user. Given what we know about similar THC cannabinoids, there’s a good chance that THC-JD can help with:

Physical discomfort

Mood

Sleep

Appetite

Nausea

Again, we hope that in the coming months, there will be enough demand for more information that researchers will be able to provide us with information about the specific benefits of THCjd.

Is THC-JD Legal?

Yes, THC-JD is legal, at least under federal law. That’s because it complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which states that all hemp products containing a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC are legal. TH-JD is not the same as delta 9 THC, which means there are no restrictions when it comes to how products can be sold. THC-JD can exist in any concentration without any limitations.

But, at the same time, 19 states have banned THC cannabinoids, and that includes THC-JD. So, THC-JD is strictly prohibited in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

So, if you live in one of these 19 states, unfortunately, you can’t purchase THC-JD at this time.

Where Can I Try THC-JD?

THC-JD is one of the more common of the newer cannabinoids because of how popular it is. You can find it mostly in vape form, although you might also come across THC-JD gummies, and, more rarely, tinctures.

Like always with hemp products, you just want to be really careful about who you're buying it from. Always stick with a trusted brand that has a strong reputation, and offers lab reports and ingredients lists, to be sure you're getting top-quality product.

THC-JD Has Arrived, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype

THC-JD is fast-becoming a sought-after cannabinoid, joining the ranks of cannabinoid all-stars like delta 8, THC-P, and, of course, delta 9 THC. So, if you are looking for a very potent high that's uniquely relaxing, this may be the one for you.