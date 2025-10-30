THCjd is a new addition to the hemp market, offering a more powerful high than delta 9 THC. Given how new it is, it’s natural that a lot of people want to know whether or not it’s even legal where they live before they bother trying to purchase it. Here’s the most updated list of where THCjd is and isn’t legal, according to state laws.

THCjd is a federally legal hemp compound, despite being so intoxicating, as it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives that show that they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. According to federal law, it’s legal in any purchase amount, milligram strength and product form.

THCjd may be a federally protected hemp derivative, but 18 states have banned all intoxicating hemp derivatives within the last couple of years – a number that has continued to grow, unfortunately. Let’s go over each state’s laws regarding THCjd, and cannabis in general, so you know where you stand.

Alabama: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% THCjd, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% THCjd is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: THCjd is considered strictly legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCjd. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCjd to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: THCjd is considered fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCjd can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.