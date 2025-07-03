THC Seltzers & Delta 8 Beverages Wholesale

THC-infused seltzers, the crisp, refreshing, and buzz-worthy stars of the cannabis beverage world, are rapidly becoming a consumer favorite. Offering a light, sessionable, and socially seamless way to experience feelings of bliss and relaxation, these bubbly beverages are unequivocally destined for phenomenal success. Whether you are a retailer looking to invigorate your beverage aisle or an aficionado of psychoactive hemp, our THC Seltzer Wholesale Program is your premier destination for securing high volumes of superior products at remarkably low costs, all with incredibly reasonable minimum order requirements.

Binoid’s THC seltzers are non-alcoholic beverages with THC infused. They have premium natural ingredients, vegan, and are made in a GMP Certified Facility.

Recommended products

Why Choose Binoid For THC Seltzers Wholesale?

For several years, Binoid has proudly cultivated a reputation as a top-tier, sought-after supplier of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. We are recognized for our proactive innovation and leadership in the space, consistently offering one of the largest varieties of psychoactive cannabinoids across a multitude of product forms. Our foray into THC seltzers is guided by this same unwavering commitment to excellence. From the pristine, organic hemp we source to the clean, quality ingredients that define our lab-tested formulations, our dedication to quality is absolute.

All the while, our prices are celebrated for being among the most competitive in the industry, and our streamlined shipping ensures you get your products swiftly. The Binoid wholesale program is meticulously designed with abundant perks and exceptional rates, ensuring our partnership is as profitable and beneficial for you as possible.

You can sign up for Binoid’s straightforward wholesale contact form here or utilize our dedicated wholesale website here. To speak with a member of the Binoid wholesale team directly, please email us at [email protected] , call us at (805) 552-6464, or use our main website’s contact form.

Recommended products

Top-Notch THC Seltzer Quality

Our commitment to quality is uncompromising and sets a clear benchmark in the market. Every THC seltzer we produce begins with cannabinoids extracted from the finest organic American hemp. We employ state-of-the-art production methods, most notably advanced Nanoemulsion technology. This process breaks down THC into microscopic particles, allowing it to dissolve perfectly in the seltzer base. The result is a clean, crisp, and incredibly effective THC seltzer. You can verify this for yourself by reviewing our comprehensive third-party lab reports, which are readily available and showcase the exceptional purity and potency we consistently achieve in every can.

A Fabulous THC Seltzer Selection

We recognize that every consumer has a unique palate and a specific experience in mind. That’s why we are dedicated to building a wide and varied selection of THC seltzer products. Our goal is to offer a perfect seltzer for every occasion and every user. From classic citrus bursts like lime and grapefruit to more exotic fruit combinations, our flavor profiles are crafted to be delicious and refreshing. We are constantly innovating, developing new varieties that not only taste fantastic but also perfectly complement the chilled-out, euphoric effects of the cannabinoids within them.

Recommended products

The Most Effective THC Seltzers On The Market

Binoid is renowned for product efficacy, and our THC seltzers stand as a powerful example of this. The key is our use of Nanoemulsion technology. This advanced science grants our seltzers superior bioavailability, meaning the body can absorb the THC much more rapidly and completely than with traditional edibles. Consumers report feeling effects in as little as 15-20 minutes. This quick onset provides a more predictable and controllable experience, which is a major reason why customers gravitate toward Binoid products—they know they are getting a reliable and potent product made with cutting-edge manufacturing techniques.

Proven Brand, Proven Products

Binoid is not a newcomer; we are a well-established and trusted brand with over 35,000 five-star reviews from a loyal and growing community of over 250,000 customers. This widespread acclaim is our proof of concept. It is a direct reflection of the trust we have painstakingly built by consistently delivering high-quality, effective products. When you partner with Binoid, you are aligning your business with a brand that has a proven track record of strength, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Recommended products

Only the Best THC Seltzer Prices

A core pillar of our mission is to make premium hemp products accessible. We achieve our remarkably affordable THC seltzer prices by managing all manufacturing processes in-house. This strategy eliminates unnecessary costs and allows us to pass those significant savings on to you. For business owners, our wholesale rates are a game-changer, translating into healthier profit margins and making the decision to stock Binoid THC seltzers an extremely smart financial move. For individual consumers, it means you can enjoy top-shelf seltzers regularly without the financial guilt.

By leveraging our wholesale program, business owners can realize profit margins of 50% or even greater based on our competitive pricing. Furthermore, our minimum order requirement is just $100, a nearly unprecedented low threshold in the wholesale hemp industry. This ensures that businesses of all sizes, as well as individual consumers, can take full advantage of our wholesale benefits. All Binoid brand products come with a 15% discount, with additional discounts available for other brands we carry.

Fast, Hassle-Free Shipping

We understand that waiting for an order is the hardest part. That’s why every wholesale order placed with Binoid is processed and dispatched from our warehouse within 1-2 business days. The moment it ships, you will receive a comprehensive tracking link to monitor your package’s progress. We partner with elite logistics teams to ensure an average delivery time of just 4 business days for all orders within the United States. Our efficiency ensures that your shelves stay stocked, and your customers stay happy.

Recommended products

The Freshest Seltzers for Maximum Effectiveness

Freshness is paramount for both flavor and effect. A seltzer that has been sitting on a shelf for months will lose its crispness and potentially some of its potency. At Binoid, our high-standing reputation and immense daily web traffic result in a constantly moving inventory. This rapid turnover rate guarantees that no product, especially our seltzers, ever sits in our warehouse for long. Every can you receive is as fresh as the day it was made.

As a business owner, this means you’ll be offering your customers the most vibrant, flavorful, and effective THC seltzers available anywhere.

As a customer, this ensures that every sip delivers the consistent, relaxing experience you anticipate and deserve.

Around-the-Clock Customer Support

Our partnership extends beyond the sale. We provide 24/7 access to our knowledgeable and professional customer service team for all our wholesale clients. Should you have any questions regarding our seltzers, the terms of our program, or the status of an order, a helpful expert is always just a phone call or an email away, ready to provide a swift and satisfactory resolution.

Join the Binoid THC Seltzers Wholesale Program Today!

At Binoid, our THC seltzer wholesale program is structured to be a winning proposition for business owners and cannabinoid lovers alike. We promise large volumes of premium, lab-tested THC seltzers at prices that are second to none. With a low minimum order of only $100, the opportunity to benefit from our exceptional rates and terms is open to everyone. Don’t wait to capitalize on the seltzer craze. Explore our wholesale THC seltzer options and elevate your offerings today!