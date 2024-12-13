THCA 45G + Delta 9P: Delta Extrax Review

Delta Extrax has been a favorite on the hemp scene for years, ever since they first started releasing legal psychoactive cannabinoids in all kinds of wonderful product forms. Fast forward a few years later, and their products have only gotten more diverse, with cannabinoid blends for every need.

Their THCA 4.5G + Delta 9P Disposable Vape is a masterful combination of cannabinoids and live resin terpenes for absolute bliss, and we’re going to review it today.

THCA 4.5G Vape Overview

Delta Extrax THCA 4.5G + Delta 9P Disposable Vape is a disposable vape pen that contains a whopping 4.5 grams of vape oil, ready to vape right outta the box, with a rechargeable battery built into the device. The vape oil contains hemp-derived, terpene-rich live resin extract, along with the distillates of THCA, delta 9P, HXY10-THC, and HXY8-THC.

Packaging and Design

Delta Extrax took it to the next leve in order to deliver a beautiful-looking device, with a white chassis and elongated mouthpiece. Slim and compact, it’s very pocket-friendly, so you can travel with it easily.

As for the actual packaging, the bold imagery instantly draws you in, and the label tells you everything you need to know about what’s inside, including the cannabinoid composition, the strain, the number of grams of vape oil, the ingredients, dosing directions, and how to generally use this product to get the most out of it.

Formula and Quality

Delta Extrax has maintained their super strong reputation by offering only top-quality, premium products made with clean ingredients and as few additives as possible. This vape oil contains zero added ingredients, in fact, offering only 100% pure hemp extracts, derived from local, organic hemp. The disposable itself operates beautifully, showing off a great battery and coil that allow you to vaporize nothing but smooth and satisfying clouds until the last drop of vape oil has been used up.

The product has gone through extensive third-party-testing through a state-authorized laboratory, to prove the potency, purity, safety, and legal compliance of the product, with the lab reports easy to find on the company website for total assurance.

Types of Cannabinoids

The cannabinoids that have been selected by Delta Extrax shows a totally one-of-a-kind blend that has been chosen strategically, with each cannabinoid complementing the rest. We have THCA, the raw form of delta 9 that converts into delta 9 once it’s been heated through the vaping system. Basically, this gives you a weed high while being legal.

Then, there’s delta 9P, a hybrid of delta 9 THC and THC-P, supplying cannabinoid that’s more potent than anything that’s on the market right now. THCX is a euphoric, body-relaxing cannabinoid made by adding an acetate to delta 9, and HXY10-THC and HXY8-THC are two cannabinoid metabolites that offer long-lasting effects.

Awesome Strain Selection

This disposable comes in a fantastic choice of strains, each providing their own unique and powerful effects.

Alien Cookies: A 50/50 hybrid with a creamy and nutty vanilla flavor, known for being powerfully sedating, euphoric, and munchies-inducing.

Sweet Tooth: Balanced hybrid that can lift the mood to new heights while easing stress and tension in the body, with a tasty flavor profile of sweetness and earthiness.

Jelly Sorbet: A 70% indica hybrid with fruity notes, offering a blissful feeling of euphoria paired with intense couchlock.

Grandmommy Purp: A rare indica with a grape-like flavor, which is perfect for bedtime due to its heavy body high and calming cerebral effects.

Thor’s Hammer: A 90% sativa hybrid with a floral flavor profile, offering a burst of energy, creativity, and motivation to help you get things done.

Flavor Profile

Because this disposable is made with live resin, you will get to enjoy a super vibrant and complex flavor profile. Not only that, but one that goes beyond what you might be used to with standard vapes.

What is the High Actually Like?

We weren’t sure what to expect with this 4.5 disposable since we have never had this cannabinoid combination before, but at the same time, Delta Extrax has at no time missed a beat. Anyways, the high was super satisfying, and definitely very potent, probably mainly due to the delta 9p.

We went with Thor’s Hammer, which hits hard like this God’s hamper, and heavy in mere minutes, with a fast-rising euphoric effect that led to super creative energy. This is a great strain for daytime, but we’re certain that each strain satisfies in its own way, with the cannabinoid combo carrying much of the heavy lifting.

Is a THCA 4.5G + Delta 9P – Delta Extrax Disposable Worth Vaping With?

Since Delta Extrax is beloved for their vaping products, and Binoid is pleased to say that they really made an impact with this THCA 4.5G + Delta 9P Disposable Vape. With a ton of vape oil to enjoy in one user-friendly disposable, and a fascinating mix of cannabinoids that are quite rare, you can’t go wrong, especially if you crave high potency. And once again, the strain selection is fantastic. Plus, the use of live resin means absolutely incredible flavor with each draw.