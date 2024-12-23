THCa Flower FAQ: Most Asked THCA Flower Questions Answered

THCA flower is a major player on the hemp market, seeing some of the fastest-growing popularity out of any product to emerge from the industry. And, why wouldn’t it be? THCA flower is raw hemp flower infused with THCA distillate, offering what’s almost identical to the ‘high’ we get from weed. All the meanwhile, it’s totally legal under federal law.

If you’re new to THCA flower, let us share everything there is to know about this new and exciting product type, to help you decide whether or not it’s the kind of product that you want to incorporate into your routine.

THCA (Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid): What is It?

Before we talk about THCA flower, let’s talk about THCA – aka tetrahydrocannabinolic acid. This is the raw precursor cannabinoid to delta 9 THC, found in raw cannabis. All cannabinoids have a raw form, prior to decarboxylation – for instance, in raw hemp, you won’t find any CBD, but, rather, CBDA. Once these cannabinoids reach a specific temperature, their chemical properties change, and they convert into their post-decarboxylated forms.

THCA is nonintoxicating, as raw cannabinoids do not attach to CB1 receptors in the brain. Of course, once you bring THCA to the right temp, as one does when it’s, say, smoked, it turns into delta 9 THC, which is the same delta 9 THC that dominates the marijuana plant, and is renowned for its high that continues to be sought-after all over the world.

What is THCA Flower?

That brings us to THCA flower, which is a specific THCA product type with particular appeal. Like we said, THCA flower is raw hemp flower infused with a pure THCA extract known as THCA distillate. Making THCA distillate involves applying distilled steam to a hemp extract, with varying temperatures and pressure levels discarding unwanted compounds, so that what remains is pure tetrahydrocannabinolic acid in liquid form.

From there, THCA distillate is infused into the raw flower buds of the hemp plant, in a concentration to match the strain. For example, the popular strain Blue Dream yields about 24% THC in marijuana form. Hemp contains only trace amounts of THC, however, so a THCA flower brand will usually take the Blue Dream strain in hemp form, and then infuse it with 24% THCA distillate to match.

Again, when THCA flower is heated, as it must be in order to be consumed through smoking, vaping, baking, etc., the THCA converts into delta 9 THC, so what you’re actually taking in isn’t THCA at all, but THC.

Is THCA Flower Actually Legal?

Given the fact that THCA flower provides high concentrations of delta 9 THC when it’s used, you may be surprised to find out that it’s legal – at least under federal law. The 2018 Farm Bill clearly indicates the legality of any hemp product that has a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. Basically, because THCA is technically a different compound from delta 9 THC, THCA flower is completely legal, without any restrictions on the concentration of THCA in a product.

Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s legal everywhere. As of now, there are a number of states that have banned the product.

Those states are:

Alaska

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Does THCA Flower Get You High?

Let’s cut to the chase: THCA flower will get you high. Again, once you decarb the flower buds through whichever method you prefer, you’re getting delta 9 THC. So, if you’ve partaken in cannabis before, expect a high that’s super similar. If you’ve never consumed THC before, then you’ll want to go easy as a first-timer, because the high of delta 9 can be quite strong to beginners, and while getting “too” high isn’t dangerous, it can be a bit overwhelming and cause a feeling of uneasiness.

Does THCA Flower Have Any Benefits?

Of course, delta 9 THC isn’t strictly recreational – many people around the country use it daily for medicinal purposes as well. So, unsurprisingly, THCA flower can deliver basically all of the same benefits as marijuana, which include:

Stress/anxiety relief

Pain relief

Neurological effects

Anti-nausea effects

Appetite-boosting effects

Creativity-enhancing properties

THCA Flower vs. Marijuana

THCA flower provides a product that’s unbelievably similar to weed. But, at the end of the day, there’s one big difference: THCA flower, being hemp-derived, contains a far higher concentration of CBD than weed. That’s because hemp yields high levels of CBD, as cannabidiol is the plant’s dominant chemical compound. In marijuana, CBD levels are naturally far lower. Despite this, people report very little difference when it comes to how each product makes them feel.

How to Secure the Best THCA Flower Out There

Now that you know what THCA flower can offer, we want to talk about finding the best-quality flower that’s available. Naturally, you’re going to want to be a little picky, since flower is a fresh product, and so quality and effectiveness can vary. Here’s what to pay attention to:

Lab Reports: Third-party lab reports , provided by a manufacturer, come directly from a licensed, unbiased laboratory, and demonstrate the safety, purity, potency, chemical breakdown, and legal compliance of the product.

Potency: How much THCA distillate is in the product directly determines how intoxicating the flower is. Obviously, you want to go with a meaningful amount of THCA in the product to get the high you want.

Freshness: THCA f lower degrades after about 6 months, meaning that its compounds become virtually useless. So, avoid buying flower from local stores, where products tend to sit around for a long time due to low local demand.

THCA Brand Reputation: Naturally, you’ll want to go with a brand that has a strong reputation, and lots of positive reviews.

Give THCA Flower a Try Today!

THCA flower is a gamechanger, offering the closest thing to weed so far on the legal hemp market. At Bloomz, you can find top-notch THCA flower that’s been thoroughly lab-tested, and even comes in a fabulous choice of strains. If you’re ready to dive into a whole new kind of hemp experience, explore Bloomz’ selection today, and see for yourself how this product compares to marijuana.