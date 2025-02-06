THCA Wholesale: Vapes, Diamonds, Flower and More

#1: How Can I Sign Up for Binoid’s THCA Wholesale Program?

At Binoid, we make it easy to join our wholesale family. We have a dedicated wholesale page on our website. Here, you can fill out a form to apply for our wholesale membership.

#2: What THCA Products Can Be Purchased Wholesale?

Binoid offers an extensive wholesale program that covers all products available on our website. This means that you can purchase Binoid brand as well as all other brands that we carry like Delta Extrax, 3Chi, Urb, and more! It also means that you can choose from all of the exciting cannabinoids we carry including: CBD, delta 8, delta 10, delta 9, THC-O, THC-P, THC-H, HHC, HHC-O, and THCV.

#3: Can You Ship Wholesale Orders to All 50 States?

While we do everything we can to accommodate customers, we must follow laws when it comes to the hemp plant. Some states have banned certain cannabinoids like delta 8, and we cannot ship wholesale orders of these illegal cannabinoids to your state. Please be aware of your state’s laws to make sure that you can order the products that you’d like via wholesale from Binoid.

#4: Is Binoid’s THCA Wholesale Program Only for Businesses?

We’re glad you asked! You do not need to be a vendor or business owner to buy Binoid products wholesale. This program is open to anyone who wishes to make larger purchases of products we carry. For non-sellers, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite products and save a lot of money.

#5: What is the Minimum Wholesale Order?

Our minimum order requirement is just $100 – yes, you heard that right. All you need to do to enjoy amazing wholesale discounts is spend $100 worth of products at Binoid. Such a generous minimum requirement is practically unheard of.

#6: What are the Other Perks?

Once you become a member of Binoid’s wholesale program, you’ll enjoy all kinds of savings. You’ll take advantage of 15% off all Binoid brand products. You’ll also enjoy discounts on other brand’s products that we carry. Margins go all the way up to 50%.

#7: When Our Binoid Wholesale Orders Shipped?

Orders leave our warehouse within 1-2 business days, and usually within 24 hours. You’ll receive a tracking notification through email once an order has been shipped. It can take, on average, 3-5 business days for orders to arrive. Be aware that some orders may arrive a couple of days later due to the impact that COVID has had on shipping times.

#8: What if I Have Questions About Certain Products?

If you are interested in our wholesale program but have any questions at all, you can contact Binoid customer support at any time. Our staff is always happy to answer questions about products, orders and much more. We value our wholesale family and want to give them all of the support that we can.

#9: What if I’m Not Happy with an Order?

If you are unhappy with your Binoid wholesale order for any reason, please contact us immediately. We prioritize our customers’ needs and will do everything that we can to make things right. We offer generous policies to those who are unhappy for any reason.

#10: Do Binoid Wholesale Orders Contain Fresh Products?

Our guarantee is that all wholesale orders contain the freshest batches of products, both from our own brand and others. Our product turnover rate is so high that products never sit in our warehouse for very long. And, if you’re a business owner, we know how important it is that you sell only freshly made hemp products.