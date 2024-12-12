THC-B + HHC Gummies Review

While Binoid has gotten quite well-known for their innovative cannabinoid blend vapes in recent months, you don’t want to sleep on their other products, either – especially their cannabinoid blend gummies, which go above and beyond to deliver a powerful high that can last for several hours. So, if you’re all about super intoxicating hemp derivatives, look no further than their Binoid THC-B + HHC Gummies – bringing together two absolutely incredible cannabinoids that promise to give you a deeply satisfying high – not to mention, an array of delicious fruity flavors.

Overview

Binoid’s THC-B + HHC Gummies contain 1mg of THC-B and 10mg of HHC per piece, and even come in a resealable jar with 20 flavorful gummies total.

Packaging and Design

These gummies come in a high-quality, travel-friendly jar that offers a perfect seal to keep the contents fresh. The design is very “on-brand” for Binoid, with bold colors and text that’s easy to read. You’ll have no trouble finding the information you’re looking for when it comes to the milligram strength, cannabinoid blend, directions, dosage info, and ingredients.

Formula and Quality

Binoid always delivers when it comes to formulations and quality control. As for the ingredients, there aren’t any unwanted or unnecessary additives in there, as Binoid does what they can to use a many natural ingredients as is realistic for gummies. The flavoring contains real fruit extracts, and the gummies are 100% Vegan & Gluten-Free, always a big plus as most on the market contain gelatin. Binoid uses pectin instead, which’s derived from fruits.

Of course, the actual hemp components are exceptional as well, as is to be expected. Both the THC-B and HHC distillates come from organically grown, locally sourced hemp material, and have some of the highest purity levels on the market. They’ve undergone strict third-party testing, with the lab reports easy to find on Binoid’s website, to prove their safety, legal compliance, purity, and potency.

Cannabinoids Found in This Gummy

The cannabinoid combo here is HHC and THC-B. HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) is a cannabinoid most people are more familiar with. HHC is the hydrogenated analog to delta 9 THC, found naturally in the hemp plant. Its high is very much on par with delta 9’s. Then, we have THC-B (tetrahydrocannabutol). THC-B is an ultra-potent, naturally occurring cannabinoid that is far stronger than delta 9 THC. These gummies are powerful, to say the least, so they’re best reserved for someone with a very high tolerance to cannabinoids that are psychoactive.

Overall, the combined effect should be extremely euphoric, very relaxing, and deeply soothing to the body – keep in mind that some people may experience couchlock with these gummies, and since the effects of edibles can go on for up to 8 hours, you’ll want to consider your responsibilities for the rest of the day before popping one into your mouth.

Flavor Profile

These gummies come in four flavor options: Berry Banana, Blue Razz, Pink Lemonade, and Mixed Flavors (an assortment of the 3). The flavoring ingredients are on point, as always, offering a bold and fruity taste that’s never cloying, and never leaves behind an unpleasant, synthetic aftertaste. Because these gummies don’t contain terpenes, you won’t get a “planty” taste, either.

How Will the High Feel?

Now, let’s talk about the high, which is the most important part of all. It took about 90 minutes or so for the THCB gummies to really kick in, which is standard for edibles. It began with a powerful body high feeling, where our limbs felt floaty, warm, and fuzzy. Then came the cerebral effects, which began with a rush of euphoria that turned into pure happiness and utter relaxation. Despite the intense potency of the cannabinoid blend, there was no feeling of paranoia or anxiety, although about a few hours in, the high did get to become quite sedating – in a good way, in our opinion.

Is it Worth Trying THC-B + HHC Gummies?

At the end of the day, any fan of very potent cannabinoid gummies will love trying Binoid THC-B + HHC Gummies. The high is extraordinary, and the quality level is absolutely flawless. Absolute satisfaction in every edible morsel. In fact, Binoid is one of the top THC-B + HHC brands, and these amazing gummies pack a punch. Stronger than our old THC-O Gummies, get the relaxing feeling you want with these THC-B + HHC gummies today.

Tip: If you’re trying THC-B + HHC Gummies for the first time, we suggest going with half a gummy, as once again, these gummies are super potent.