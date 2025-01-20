THCH Cannabinoid: FAQs and Your Questions Answered

#1: What is THC-H?

THC-H, also known as tetrahydrocannabihexol, is the latest cannabinoid to be discovered from the hemp plant. The same researchers who discovered THC-H also discovered THC-P in late 2019. This cannabinoid exists in very trace levels in the plant material.

#2: Is THC-H Natural and Derived from Hemp?

THC-H is a natural cannabinoid. This means that it exists naturally in hemp and is not a synthetic compound. THC-H that’s on the market is derived from hemp, as federal law requires, although tetrahydrocannabihexol likely exists in marijuana as well.

#3: Is THC-H Psychoactive?

THC-H is such a new cannabinoid that there’s still a lot to learn. As of now, it appears that tetrahydrocannabihexol is the second most psychoactive cannabinoid after THC-P, with the latter likely being about 10x as intoxicating as delta 9 THC. THC-H is known for offering an incredibly euphoric high and a powerful body high effect as well.

#4: How Does THC-H Differ from THC-P?

Ultimately, THC-P and THC-H are two different cannabinoids that will feel differently in the body. Interestingly, however, a lot of people take the two compounds together. It seems that there is a synergistic effect that occurs between the two cannabinoids that leads to stronger feelings of euphoria and more potent cerebral effects.

#5: Does THC-H Have Any Known Benefits?

THC-H is a cannabinoid, which means that it plays a role in the endocannabinoid system’s (ECS) homeostasis efforts by helping to regulate various bodily functions and processes. As of now, no studies have been done on the benefits of tetrahydrocannabihexol, because the cannabinoid is just too new.

#6: Is THC-H A Good Choice for THC Beginners?

Because of how potent the high associated with THC-H is, we do not recommend it if you have never before taken a psychoactive hemp derivative. Instead, it may be better to build a tolerance to hemp’s intoxicating qualities by starting out with delta 8 or delta 10. You can work your way up to THC-H as your tolerance builds.

#7: How Much THC-H Should I Take?

Because of how intoxicating it is, we recommend taking 1-3 milligrams of THC-H as a beginner. This will help you gradually build a tolerance to its effects. Over time, you can increase the dosage as tolerated and desired.

#8: What Time of Day is Best to Take THC-H?

THC-H can be taken at any time of day. But, be aware that the strong effects can make it difficult to get certain tasks done. We do not recommend taking tetrahydrocannabiphorol during working hours. Set aside a few hours when you have nothing to do so that you can sit back and enjoy this cannabinoid’s effects.

#9: What is the Fastest-Acting Form of THC-H?

If you want to feel the effects of THC-H within minutes, try inhaling it with a vape. This is the fastest-acting delivery method, as well as the most potent.

#10: Which THC-H Strain Should I Choose?

The THC-H products at Binoid come in three main strain options:

Indica strains are great for evening use, since they are more mellowing and cause a stronger body high.

Sativa strains are great for daytime since they can be more uplifting and invigorating.

Hybrid strains offer a balance between the two, making them more versatile for users.