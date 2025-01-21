THCP Cannabinoid : Reviews and Information Guide

#1: What is THC-P?

THC-P is short for tetrahydrocannabiphorol. This is a minor cannabinoid that exists in the hemp plant. THC-P is an extremely new discovery that was only uncovered by researchers in December of 2019.

#2: Is THC-P Natural?

THC-P is a natural cannabinoid that exists in the hemp plant. In other words, it is not an artificial compound that’s created in a laboratory. Some strains of the hemp plant yield higher amounts of tetrahydrocannabiphorol than others.

#3: Is THC-P Intoxicating More Intoxicating than Delta 9 THC?

THC-P is an intoxicating cannabinoid, and so it will get you high. It’s actually the most intoxicating cannabinoid that we know of so far. Tetrahydrocannabiphorol attaches to CB1 receptors in the brain about 31x times more effectively than delta 9 THC, and these receptors are responsible for the psychoactive response that we get from THC compounds.

#4: Is THC-P Dangerous?

Due to its potency, many people are concerned about trying THC-P. While we aren’t medical professionals who can offer personalized advice to every customer, we can say that tetrahydrocannabiphorol is a very popular and widely used cannabinoid that has not yet been shown to produce any level of concerning harm to the human body.

#5: Does THC-P Have Any Benefits?

THC-P is a very new discovery, so we’re still learning a lot about it. But, the researchers who first isolated the cannabinoid did discover that it offers some potential properties that can be of great value. Primarily, THC-P may be able to offer effects relating to nausea, physical discomfort, appetite and mood, much like delta 9 THC.

#6: Is THC-P Good for THC Beginners?

If you’ve never taken any psychoactive cannabinoids before, you may want to begin with something milder like delta 8 THC or delta 10 THC. THC-P is extremely potent, and beginners likely have a very low tolerance to these intoxicating effects, which can cause them to feel ‘more high’ than they’re prepared for.

#7: Can THC-P Cause Paranoia?

Paranoia associated with THC is a short-lived and generally mild side effect. It can occur if you are taking more than is recommended, if you’re new to psychoactive cannabinoids or if you’re sensitive to this side effect in general. Some suggest that if you take THC compounds when you’re in an anxious state of mind, feelings of paranoia are more likely to occur.

#8: What is a Good THC-P Dosage Amount?

Because the effects are so strong, THC-P should be taken in a low dosage amount if you’re a beginner. The recommended beginner dosage amount is 1-3 milligrams. Over time, you can work your way up to a higher strength as tolerated.

#9: What is the Difference Between THC-P and THC-O?

THC-P and THC-O do sound similar to one another, but ultimately, they’re two different cannabinoids. THC-P may be about 10 times more intoxicating than delta 9, while THC-O is about 3 times more intoxicating than delta 9. THC-O is associated with potential psychedelic effects while this has not been reported with tetrahydrocannabiphorol. And, THC-O is a synthesized cannabinoid while THC-P naturally exists in the hemp plant.

#10: What Time of Day is Best to Take THC-P?

THC-P can be taken at any time of day. But, be aware that the strong effects can make it difficult to get certain tasks done. We do not recommend taking tetrahydrocannabiphorol during working hours. Set aside a few hours when you have nothing to do so that you can sit back and enjoy the cannabinoid’s effects.

#11: What is the Fastest-Acting Form of THC-P?

If you want to feel the effects of THC-P within minutes, try inhaling it with a vape. This is the fastest-acting delivery method, as well as the most potent.

#12: Which THC-P Strain Should I Choose?

At Binoid, we offer a wide array of THC-P vapes in a variety of strains. This is because they contain terpene profiles borrowed from breeds of the hemp plant. There are three main types of strains to choose from: