THC-P for Night-time Relaxation: Does It Work?

THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) is one of the most recently identified cannabinoids in hemp. Many people are exploring its unique properties, and some have incorporated it into their evening routines. While research on THC-P is still in its early stages, it shares similarities with other THC compounds, which have been widely used for relaxation.

What is THC-P?

THC-P is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp in very small amounts. It was discovered in 2019 by researchers in Italy, making it one of the newest cannabinoids to be studied. What sets THC-P apart is its ability to interact with CB1 receptors in the body, though more research is needed to understand the full extent of its effects.

THC-P is often compared to Delta 9 THC due to some similarities in how it interacts with the body. This has led some consumers to explore its potential for relaxation and unwinding at the end of the day.

Could THC-P Be Used in the Evening?

Since THC-P interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, many people are interested in how it may fit into their nighttime routine. While formal studies on THC-P’s effects are limited, some users report that it helps them unwind. Because THC-P is a highly potent cannabinoid, its effects can be noticeable, and individuals may prefer using it in the evening.

Choosing the Right THC-P Product for Evening Use

If you’re interested in trying THC-P for nighttime relaxation, selecting the right product can make a difference.

Lab Reports and Brand Reputation Matter

Quality is key when choosing THC-P products. It’s best to buy from brands that provide third-party lab testing to verify purity and potency. Companies like Binoid are known for offering high-quality, lab-tested THC-P products.

Select an Indica Strain

For those using THC-P vape products, choosing an indica or indica-dominant hybrid strain may provide a more calming effect. Indica strains typically contain different terpene profiles than sativas, which some consumers associate with relaxation.

Popular THC-P Products for Nighttime Use

Since THC-P is still new to the market, more consumers are interested in trying it out. If you’re looking for a high-quality THC-P experience, Binoid offers a variety of options.

Binoid THC-P Vape Cartridge in God’s Gift

God’s Gift is an indica strain that some consumers find useful for winding down. This vape cartridge contains a 100% plant-based formula with pure THC-P extract and natural terpenes.

THC-P Disposable Vape in Thai Chi

Thai Chi is another strain that many enjoy in the evening. This disposable vape requires no maintenance and is ready to use right out of the box.

Common THC-P Product Formats

THC-P is available in several different product types, including:

General Serving Guide

Low Tolerance: 1mg-2mg per use

Medium Tolerance: 2mg-5mg per use

High Tolerance: 5mg-10mg+ per use

Since THC-P is highly potent, it’s generally recommended to start with a lower serving and adjust based on personal preference.

Explore THC-P Products for Relaxation

If you’re interested in trying THC-P, Binoid offers a range of lab-tested products designed for quality and consistency.