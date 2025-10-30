THCP-O Legality and Legal Status: Updated

THCP-O is a new cannabinoid that’s the acetated form of THC-P, which is already the most intoxicating cannabinoid in cannabis, being 10 times as potent as delta 9 THC. Needless to say, THCP-O is a force to be reckoned with in terms of its high, and naturally, that leaves many wondering whether or not it’s even legal. The answer, as you’re about to find out, all depends on the state where you reside.

THCP-O is, maybe surprisingly, a federally legal hemp derivative, and that’s because it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. Under the Farm Bill, it’s legal to sell and purchase in any purchase amount, milligram strength and product form.

What many of you already know is that laws regarding psychoactive cannabinoids can vary from state to state. 18 states to date have outright banned all psychoactive hemp derivatives, so find your state below to know what the law has to say based on where you live.

Alabama: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% THCP-O, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% THCP-O is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: THCP-O is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell THCP-O. And, online businesses are banned from shipping THCP-O to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: THCP-O is fully legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCP-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.