THCV is a unique type of THC cannabinoid, being a cannabinoid with mild and elusive psychoactive effects, which is much more known for its medicinal properties. But, with even more states banning all forms of THC, it’s important to know if it’s legal where you live before you attempt to buy it. Here’s the most up-to-date list of where THCV is and isn’t legal.

THCV is a legal cannabinoid according to federal law, with no restrictions on concentration, product type or purchase amount, because it fully complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

While THCV is federally legal, more and more states have banned all psychoactive cannabinoids and THC-based cannabinoids in hemp, so if you live in a state where delta 8 is illegal, so is THCV. Let’s look at this updated list of state hemp laws, and laws regarding THC in general.

Alabama: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: THCV is illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: THCV is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. THCV can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.