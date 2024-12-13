What Are The Different Types of Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags? Easy Guide

Mushroom grow kits and bags are becoming super popular nowadays, offering a way for the average person to easily grow psychedelic mushrooms, all while being legal because the contents do not contain any psilocybin – the key intoxicating compound in “magic mushrooms” which only develops once the mushrooms reach a certain level of maturity.

With mushroom grow kits and bags popping up all over the internet, you might be overwhelmed by the selection that’s out there, with so many different options available. This can be especially true if you’re a total mushroom newbie who has no idea what different species are, what kind of yield you’re looking for, etc.

So, allow us to help you by breaking down the different kinds of kits and bags you can find today, to give you an idea of what your choices are, so you can make a more informed decision.

What are the Different Mushroom Grow Kits and Bags You Can Buy?

No doubt, variety can really be an awesome thing, and when it comes to cultivating mushrooms, variety means a better chance of ending up with the exact mushrooms you want, in the exact quantity you want, so you can fully enjoy what these stunning species have to offer on your terms. That being said, let’s go over the key things that you just gotta pay attention to, in order to get the most amazing and satisfying shroom experience possible.

Psychedelic vs. Culinary

First off, keep in mind that you can find psychedelic kits, and culinary kits, which are two wildly different things. Once again, psychedelic mushrooms are mushrooms that contain psilocybin, this develops only after the mushrooms have reached a specific stage of maturity. a highly intoxicating natural compound that causes people to trip in higher doses but can also be dramatically beneficial in microdoses. Culinary mushrooms, on the flip side, are strictly for culinary purposes – in other words, these are mushrooms used for cooking, to flavor food, and have absolutely no intoxicating qualities, although they do come with health benefits of their own.

The mushroom grow kits and bags that we’re focusing on today are psychedelic, so take note as we move forward in this article.

Unique Species

Once you’ve established the difference between psychedelic and culinary mushrooms, the next thing you have to think about is the species, which is super important, and shouldn’t be overlooked. Within the realm of magic mushrooms, you will discover all kinds of individual species, each with its own distinctive properties and potency of psilocybin.

Each mushroom produces a unique type of ‘high’, and some mushrooms are a lot more intoxicating than others. Meaning, you have to really think about what it is that you want out of your mushroom experience to make the best decision possible.

Different Kinds of Substrate

A substrate is the growing medium in which your spores will grow – think of it like the equivalent of soil. It must be very high in specific nutrients in order to facilitate healthy mushrooms. Also needs to have the right level aeration for air to flow through properly.

Now, there are all kinds of substrates you can choose from, including coffee grounds, vermiculite, wood pellets, manure, and more – and you may even encounter substrates consisting of a mixture of different materials. All of these substrates can do the job properly, but just recognize that individual companies do use different types of substrates based on what they believe will produce the finest yield.

Contrasting Sizes

Grow kits and grow bags come in different sizes, which ultimately determines the size of your soon-to-be yield. Naturally, bigger kits bring higher yields, but they’re also more expensive, and take up more space. So, what is the ideal yield? Well, that going to depend on what you’re planning on doing with your mushrooms, since some people may want to grow a high yield to dry and encapsulate the mushrooms in small doses (micro-dosing), and others may be looking to, say, get 1 or 2 really good trips out of a single yield.

Also, you’ll need to consider the amount of space you want your kit to take up in your home, and how much money you are willing to spend on a single grow kit.

Spores vs. Liquid Cultures

Kits can either come with spores or liquid cultures, both sold in sterile syringes. Spore syringes combine spores with a water solution to keep them suspended, and they offer an incredibly long shelf life compared to liquid cultures. But, they need to germinate as an added step before they can begin their process of maturing.

By contrast, liquid cultures are already germinated, so you can just add them to your substrate and know the process is already underway. They’re suspended in a nutrient-rich liquid to sustain themselves, but they must be refrigerated, and have a shorter shelf life than spores.

What’s Actually Included

Finally, you will find that different kits and bags have different items included. Of course, the main thing to find in any kit is the substrate, which may or may not have already been inoculated, and the spores/liquid cultures. Many of today’s kits also include a humidity dome, which aims to keep the humidity level right for maximum success.

There may also be sterile tools, and some kits use a bag, which is a special filtered bag for high amounts of substrate (for higher yields), and some kits come with smaller jars – or require that you supply the jar yourself.

As Long as You Choose Your Kit and/or Bag Wisely, You Can Get the Most Out of Your Shrooms!

At the end of the day, mushroom grow kits and bags are pretty straightforward in what they contain, how they’re used, and what they can produce. But, at the same time, today’s market has a wider selection than ever before, and that’s not even getting into the ways in which quality and safety can vary from product to product. By choosing Binoid’s grow kits and bags, just know that you are buying a product that’s held to the same safety and quality standards to which we hold all of our hemp products, for maximum success.