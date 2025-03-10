Understanding THC-P Cannabinoid: How Does It Work?

THC-P (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) is one of the most recently discovered cannabinoids, first identified in 2019. While research is still limited, THC-P has gained popularity for its reported potency and effects. Many hemp enthusiasts are exploring THC-P products to see how they compare to other cannabinoids like Delta 9 THC.

What is THC-P?

THC-P is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied for its ability to bind to CB1 receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system with greater efficiency than Delta 9 THC. Due to its potency, THC-P has quickly become a sought-after compound for those looking for a strong cannabinoid experience.

What Users Say About THC-P

Since formal research on THC-P is still emerging, most information comes from consumer feedback and comparisons to other cannabinoids. Some users report the following experiences:

1. A Strong Psychoactive Effect

Many users describe THC-P as providing a more intense high compared to Delta 9 THC, with effects that may last longer.

2. A Deeply Relaxing Sensation

Some consumers note that THC-P has a noticeable effect on the body, creating a calming sensation that may feel more pronounced than other cannabinoids.

3. An Uplifting and Euphoric Experience

THC-P is often reported to have mood-enhancing effects, with some users saying it produces a sense of happiness or well-being.

4. A Longer Duration Compared to Other THC Compounds

Some people say THC-P lasts longer than other cannabinoids, leading to a more extended experience.

How to Choose THC-P Products

If you’re interested in trying THC-P, choosing a high-quality, lab-tested product is essential.

Lab Testing Matters

It’s important to buy from brands like Binoid that provide third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety.

Product Types to Consider

THC-P is available in various formats, including:

Vape Cartridges – Fast-acting and inhaled directly.

Gummies – A longer-lasting alternative with a delayed onset.

Tinctures – A versatile option that allows for sublingual use.

Best THC-P Products at Binoid