What is the THC-P Cannabinoid? Information and Effects

Did you know that one of the most hyped up cannabinoids to hit the hemp market in recent years has been tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P)? Well, now you do. And, trust us when we say, its hype is thoroughly warranted. THC-P is potentially the most potent cannabinoid in all of the hemp plant, with a strength thought to be 33x stronger than regular THC. Yes, 33x stronger. However, because it’s so new, there is still a lot to learn about it.

Let's explore what we do know so far, and where you can find authentic, effective, and high-quality THC-P products.

What is THC-P, and What Makes It So Special?

Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that was discovered only in late 2019. A group of cannabis researchers uncovered it by accident when applying the more advanced chromatography-based analysis methods to a sample of the hemp plant. That being said, THC-P is a completely natural cannabinoid that exists in hemp, in very, very trace amounts. It’s not a synthetic cannabinoid, and it has been in the plant since the plant’s existence, despite us only knowing about it recently.

The key thing that makes THC-P such a fascinating cannabinoid is how it appears to attach to CB1 receptors in the brain at about 33x the rate of delta 9 THC. Basically, it offers some pretty powerful effects that can put other cannabinoids to shame – no offense to delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC, delta 10 THC, and the like. THC-P products are the pinnacle products on the market.



Has THC-P Been Researched?

We’re glad you asked – yes, THC-P is a cannabinoid that has been studied by researchers. This paper comes from the same researchers who first discovered the cannabinoid, but because the cannabinoid has been around for less than a few years, there isn’t a lot of material available to learn more about it. Fortunately, the research conducted by the initial team is surprisingly thorough, giving us a lot of necessary information about the cannabinoid’s relationship with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), a number of potential properties and its potency.

What Are the Effects and Benefits of THC-P?

The only other information we have on THCP is from reviews, and luckily Binoid has a lot of them. In fact, Binoid has over 1,500 five star reviews for THCP from customers. Most of them state benefits for severe pain, anxiety, and sleep insomnia. However, they also say if they take too high of a dose they will feel effects for a long time. Which may be a benefit for many, but it is something to keep in mind.

What’s the High of THC-P Like?

Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is a cannabinoid that like others, regulates various functions of the body to work toward getting us into homeostasis. But, without a doubt, the main purpose of THC-P is recreational. Its high is estimated to be about 10x as intoxicating as delta 9 THC – yes, you read that right – meaning that it can get you exquisitely high. THC-P products are said to offer a very euphoric high that can offer uplifting qualities to mood in a powerful way.

The high is naturally going to be somewhat different for everyone, and so will depend on other factors as well such as delivery method, dosage amount, and strain type. Aside from that, we should point out that this may not be the best choice for someone who has never taken any psychoactive cannabinoids before, because it is so potent.



What Else Can THC-P Do?

Again, peer-reviewed research on THC-P is very limited beyond reviews. But, right now it’s been suggested that THC-P can pretty much do everything that delta 9 can do, but more powerfully. Researchers have found that THCP possesses the same potential to address common complaints like nausea, low appetite, physical discomfort, inflammation, poor mood, poor sleep and even neurological dysfunction, but possibly in a more potent way because of how the cannabinoid works so strongly on CB1 receptors throughout the nervous system.

Is THC-P Legal?

THC-P happens to be a fully legal cannabinoid under federal law. This is because of the Farm Bill, which passed in 2018 by the United States, declaring all hemp-derived products federally legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC.

However, a handful of states have decided that they don’t want psychoactive hemp products being sold within their lines:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Where do you buy the best THC-P products and vape cartridges?

THC-P comes in all kinds of THCP product forms – the same product forms you’re already used to if you’ve consumed other cannabinoids. Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is easy to turn into an extract through an isomerization process, rearranging the CBD cannabinoid molecularly to convert it naturally into THC-P. This resulting extract becomes a distillate, and that distillate can be incorporated into any product type. This means that you can find:

THC-P Vapes: THC-P vape cartridges and disposable vapes that come in a variety of Hybrid, Indica and Sativa strains.

THC-P Tinctures: Sublingual THC-P oils that come in a variety of milligram strengths, however 1000mg is the best and safest strength to take.



THC-P Wax Dabs: Ultra-potent THC-P concentrates used for dabbing, with 1000mg in each dab.

THC-P Disposables: THCP disposables come in 1 and 2 gram sizing, with 1000mg and 2000mg total in each. These are fast and easy to use.

THC-P Bundles: THC-P bundles are a great priced bulk option for vapes, tinctures, wax dabs and more.

THC-P Gummies: Tasty gummies infused with THC-P, promising many hours of effects.

THC-P Flower: Raw hemp flower infused with pure THC-P distillate.

How Do I Know I’m Getting the Best THC-P?

Of course, if you’re going to make a purchase to give tetrahydrocannabiphorol a try for yourself, you want to know that you’re getting the best of the best that’s available on the market. To do this, you’ll want to consider a couple of things before you buy:

Lab Reports: Always look for third-party lab reports on a company’s website, which show that the THC-P has been tested by an unbiased facility for quality, legal compliance, purity, safety and potency.

Company Reputation: Read a company’s reviews before buying, to make sure that other people are satisfied with their THC-P products.

Product Availability: Make sure that the company offers the product type and other qualifiers that you prefer – for example, vape cartridges in strains that you enjoy.

Ingredients: Read through the list of ingredients before buying a product, to make sure that there are no unnecessary or potentially harmful additives or filler ingredients. The cleaner, the better.

Hemp Sourcing: Choose a company that works with organic, locally grown hemp, which will be free of pesticides and other environmental toxins, as well as extremely fresh.

