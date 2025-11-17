Where Is Delta 6a10a THC Legal? Updated

A new THC cannabinoid on the market is delta 6a10a THC, also known as delta 3 THC, which is believed to be the mildest of all THC compounds so far. Since the laws regarding THC cannabinoids can get confusing, both on a federal and state level, we’re here to offer a state-by-state guide to the legality of this new compound on the hemp market.

Delta 6a10a THC is a legal cannabinoid under federal law, with no restrictions on milligram strength, product type or purchase amount, since it complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

Delta 6a10a is legal federally, but when it comes to state laws, that’s where it gets complicated. 18 states so far have banned all intoxicating derivatives of cannabis, and that includes delta 6a10a. Let’s look at each state, and even find out what their THC laws are overall.

Alabama: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: Delta 6a10a THC is banned statewide. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: Delta 6a10a THC is legal. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. Delta 6a10a THC can be purchased if you’re a legal adult. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.