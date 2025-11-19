HHC-O is the acetated version of HHC, offering a potency 1.5 times stronger by adding an acetate to hexahydrocannabinol. The result is a cannabinoid that behaves almost exactly like delta 9 THC. And, given that, it’s understandable that a lot of people aren’t sure whether or not the cannabinoid is even legal. So, let’s explore the somewhat confusing laws so that you know whether or not you can legally enjoy HHC-O.

HHC-O is a federally legal cannabinoid, even though its effects are so similar to delta 9, and there are no restrictions on product concentration/strength, product form or purchase amount. That’s because HHC-O complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

While HHC-O is a legal cannabinoid under federal law, 18 out of 50 states have banned all hemp-derived intoxicants, including HHC-O. Let’s find out which states have banned the cannabinoid, and offer a refresher on each state’s stance on THC in general.

Alabama: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: HHC-O is considered illegal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: HHC-O is legal. There are no limits regarding what types of products may be sold. Nor are there limits regarding the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC-O can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.