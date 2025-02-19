Best Cannabis Strains For a Good Night

If you’ve had a hard time catching those zzz’s lately, maybe it’s time to embrace the hemp plant in all of its soothing glory. At Binoid, we offer a wide range of psychoactive cannabinoid-based products infused with the extracts of the most sought-after strains of all time.

Many of these strains are specifically geared toward a better night’s sleep – in fact, they’re prescribed just for that purpose on the medical market – thanks to their dreamy effects that mellow out the mind and the body.

What are the Primary Causes For Poor Sleep?

Again, most of us are aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy and regular sleep schedule, since sleep is one of several major components that relate to our overall health. Still, there are many people who struggle immensely with getting enough sleep every night. Some have a difficult time falling asleep, while others find themselves waking up repeatedly throughout the night or waking up far earlier than they had intended.

Most people won’t be surprised that the most common culprit behind insomnia is stress. Most of us have had at least some nights here and there when we couldn’t sleep because we simply had too much on our mind, or even had an important event coming up the next day.

When we’re under stress, our brains secrete hormones that directly interfere with sleep. When we go to bed, our cortisol is supposed to be at its lowest point during the day, and our serotonin and melatonin levels are supposed to be high. This allows us to feel a sense of calm that allows the mind and body to drift off with ease.

But, if we’re constantly secreting hormones like cortisol due to an abundance of stress, melatonin and serotonin are inevitably suppressed. As a result, we find ourselves feeling “wired but tired”, as our bodies need sleep, but our minds are simply too active to allow that to happen.

Of course, stress isn’t the only cause for poor sleep. There are various physiological issues that can interfere with sleep, including hormonal imbalances, dietary issues and poor habits, such as consuming caffeine late at night. Also, a good majority of people who suffer from chronic pain have a hard time sleeping as the pain keeps them awake.

Finding a Holistic Approach to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep

Different cannabis strain type is unique in its terpene profile and some may give into a state of unmatched, completely tranquil bliss.

Please Note: Before attempting to use any cannabinoid-based products for stress & anxiety, it’s best to initially speak with your doctor and possibly a sleep specialist, especially if that root causes are either anxiety (taking anxiety medications like citalopram (Celexa), escitalopram (Lexapro), fluoxetine (Prozac), fluvoxamine (Luvox), paroxetine (Paxil, Pexeva), sertraline (Zoloft), etc. to sleep) or chronic pain (being on pain medications, over-the-counter or prescription, like Corticosteroids, Opioids, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants (anti-seizure medications). NSAIDs, Lidocaine patches, etc. to sleep) as certain cannabinoids could interfere with the CYP3A4 enzyme that’s responsible for metabolizing half the medications we take. Not to mention, they’ve access to your medical history, and can therefore make a proper determination if using hemp-based products is the proper course of action to take.

Grand Daddy Purp is an absolute legend, and massive favorite on the market, especially among those who need a little help at bedtime. Its lush grape flavor, with heavy notes of fuel, make it quite memorable, but beyond its taste, it’s a potent powerhouse that can cut through the mental noise along with the aches and pains to get you ready for a nice, long escape into dreamland. The body high is intense, promoting a sense of couchlock that leaves you glued to the blanket, while your mind will let go of all that was worrying it only moments ago.

Binoid Product to Try: Our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Grand Daddy Purp is perfect for getting a great night’s rest, or just relaxing with friends or at home. This delta 8 vape cart uses premium delta 8 THC that’s paired with Grand Daddy Purple terpenes.

Northern Lights is a pure indica, and an iconic one at that. One of the first strains ever to gain a reputation, it remains a go-to among many people who want some help getting in those full 8 hours. Its ability to calm both the body and mind is legendary, it’s very powerful, so a little is all that you need.

Binoid Product to Try: Our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Northern Lights is perfect for easing your mind during night-time use. This delta 8 vape uses premium delta 8 THC that’s paired with northern lights terpenes.

Aurora Indica is a 90% indica-heavy hybrid that comes from crossing Northern Lights with Afghani. That tells you a lot that you need to know about its incredible effects that can make your bedtime efforts as easy as possible. This strain gives you that stoned feeling in your mind that makes everything hazy, so that intrusive thoughts come to a halt as you’re unable to focus on anything at all. The couchlock also keeps you feeling extremely relaxed. It’s really hard to keep your eyes open once this one kicks in.

Binoid Product to Try: This innovative THC-P Vape Cartridge uses premium tetrahydrocannabiphorol distillate, paired with delta 8 THC and of course, this amazing terpene strain to supply a potently powerful mental and physical buzz.

Say Goodnight with These Fresh Binoid Strains!

As you can now see, sleep is a critical part of our body’s ability to not only have energy the next day, but also remain healthy overall. These Binoid strains promote powerful effects, like a lullaby for the body and the mind.

So, time to give yourself those beautiful, flavorful terpenes and potent cannabinoids as part of your nightly bedtime ritual. Go check them out today, in order to then see which strain type provides those results that you’re looking for.