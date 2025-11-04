HHC is not the newest cannabinoid on the market, but still a lot of people are only just discovering its effects, which are commonly reported to be almost just like delta 9 THC. But, not everyone in the country can enjoy the cannabinoid legally, as 18 states have banned all psychoactive hemp derivatives. Let’s give you the most updated list of what those states are, so you know whether or not you can buy and enjoy HHC legally.

HHC is a legal cannabinoid under federal law, despite its similarities to delta 9, without restrictions on product concentration/strength, product form or purchase amount, because it fully complies with the Farm Bill that passed in 2018, to legalize all hemp derivatives as long as they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC.

In recent years and months, a growing number of states have banned sales of hemp-derived intoxicants, starting when delta 8 THC first hit the scene. Let’s see where HHC and other intoxicating cannabinoids are legal and where they aren’t, while also going over each state’s THC laws in general.

Alabama: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. In Alabama, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, and possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized.

Alaska: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, both medical and recreational cannabis use are legal in the state.

Arizona: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, Arizona does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

Arkansas: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also prohibited in the state, although the state does offer a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients.

California: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, marijuana is legal both for recreational and medicinal use.

Colorado: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Despite that, marijuana is legal, both recreationally and medicinally.

Connecticut: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, the state permits sales of recreational and medical marijuana.

Delaware: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal, although the state decriminalized small amounts of possession, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Florida: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also maintains legal medical marijuana for qualifying patients, but recreational use is strictly banned.

Georgia: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana is still prohibited in the state, although qualifying patients can purchase medical marijuana.

Hawaii: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state recently decriminalized small possession amounts of marijuana, and maintains a medical marijuana program, although recreational marijuana is prohibited.

Idaho: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state also prohibits any hemp product that contains more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical use are banned.

Illinois: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use.

Indiana: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state’s cannabis laws are otherwise strict, with both recreational and medical marijuana banned.

Iowa: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. As for marijuana laws, only medical marijuana is permitted for qualifying patients as recreational use is banned.

Kansas: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Otherwise, Kansas prohibits any hemp products containing more than 0% THC, and both recreational and medical marijuana use are banned.

Kentucky: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana remains illegal, and medical marijuana only became legalized in February of 2022, with no legal framework existing yet, meaning that medical patients cannot yet make marijuana purchases.

Louisiana: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Medical marijuana is legal for qualifying patients, and recreational use remains illegal.

Maine: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

Maryland: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, medical patients can make purchases, but not recreational users.

Massachusetts: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. And, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal.

Michigan: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also legalized both recreational and medical marijuana.

Minnesota: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana laws, medicinal use is permitted, but recreational is not.

Mississippi: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Mississippi permits medical marijuana sales, but has very strict requirements for qualification, while recreational use is very much illegal.

Missouri: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. When it comes to marijuana, only medical use is permitted for qualifying patients.

Montana: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. And, recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized, while the state has maintained a medical marijuana program.

Nebraska: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state strictly bans any hemp products containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC, however. And, only in July of 2022 did the state finally approve a medical marijuana program, while recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

Nevada: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. The state does permit sales of both recreational and medical marijuana.

New Hampshire: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in the state, but medical use for qualifying patients is permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized.

New Jersey: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state has legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use.

New Mexico: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, both recreational and medical marijuana are permitted in the state.

New York: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, New York has recently legalized recreational marijuana, and does maintain a medical marijuana program for qualifying residents.

North Carolina: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Recreational marijuana, meanwhile, is illegal in the state, and for now, qualifying medical patients cannot purchase marijuana products containing more than 0.6a10a% THC.

North Dakota: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. While North Dakota allows for medical marijuana sales, recreational sales are completely illegal.

Ohio: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. As for marijuana, medical sales for qualifying patients are permitted, and small possession amounts have been decriminalized, although recreational use remains prohibited.

Oklahoma: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state permits medical marijuana sales to qualifying patients, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Oregon: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, both medical and recreational marijuana sales are allowed.

Pennsylvania: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state, meanwhile, prohibits recreational marijuana sales, but does maintain a medical marijuana program.

Rhode Island: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. At the same time, recreational and medical marijuana are legal in the state.

South Carolina: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also prohibits marijuana sales, both for recreational and medicinal use.

South Dakota: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. At the same time, any hemp product containing more than 0% delta 6a10a THC is banned. The state allows medical marijuana sales for qualifying patients, but does not permit recreational sales.

Tennessee: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state is very strictly anti-marijuana, however, with neither medical nor recreational sales allowed.

Texas: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state prohibits recreational marijuana, and qualifying medical marijuana patients can only buy products containing a maximum of 0.5% THC.

Utah: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. Recreational marijuana is also illegal in the state, although qualifying patients may join the medical marijuana program.

Vermont: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. But, recreational and medical marijuana have been legal for years in the state.

Virginia: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state also permits sales of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use.

Washington: HHC is not legal. This means that it is illegal for businesses to sell delta 6a10a THC. And, online businesses are banned from shipping delta 6a10a THC to your home. However, the state allows sales of both medical and recreational marijuana.

West Virginia: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. Meanwhile, medical marijuana is also legal for qualifying patients, although recreational use remains banned.

Wisconsin: HHC is a legal cannabinoid. There are no restrictions when it comes to what types of products may be sold. Nor are there restrictions when it comes to the amount that can be purchased or possessed. HHC can be purchased as long as you’re of adult age. The state does not, however, allow for sales of marijuana, either for recreational or medical use, although low-THC cannabis oils are permitted for qualified patients who have epilepsy.