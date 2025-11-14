Top THC Vapes of 2026: Best Brands & Products

It’s safe to say that 2023 was the year of THC disposables, with top-selling brands being more creative than ever before, with a wide array of cannabinoid blends, technological features, supersized cartridges, and more. Now that we’ve entered a new year, we’re going to break down the 15 most exceptional THC disposable/rechargeable vapes you can get for your 2025 cannabinoid-related needs.

The best part, you can try the best THC disposables of 2025 with code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off with fast and free shipping here.

15 Must-Have THC Vapes for the New Year

These 15 THC vapes all offer reliable hardware, pure, additive-free hemp extracts, and strain selections that go above and beyond to keep every enthusiast out there totally satisfied. Let’s get to it, with our selection of the best THC disposable vapes for 2024.

#15: Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vape – 1 Gram

Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vape has been a staple of their catalog since before 2023, but what’s impressive is how it remains a top seller throughout the industry to this day. Offering a gram of vape oil, this rechargeable all-in-one device offers delta 8 THC distillate combined with the terpene profiles of dreamy strains like Gelato, Lemon Haze, Blue Dream, and others, all of which are incredibly in demand.

#14: Delta 11 THC Vapes – 2 Gram

Offering a balanced blend of delta 11 THC and 11 HXY THC, this 2-gram vape can deliver particularly long-lasting psychoactive effects thanks to the use of 11 HXY THC, a metabolite that is produced when we eat edibles. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in two ultra-rare, sought-after strains: This Slapz and Cherry Bonkerz, both renowned for their delicious flavors.

#13: Blazed Delta 9P Vapes – 3 Gram

Delta 9P is the stronger and more potent version of THC-P, which is 33x stronger than Delta 9 THC already. Blazed Delta 9P vapes are 3 grams blended with THC-JD plus THCA liquid diamonds, acting as one of the strongest vapes on the market, period. The strain selection is surprisingly large, with enticing choices like Maui Mist, Unicorn Haze, Bully Kush, and more.

#12: THC-P Disposable Vape – 2 Gram

The THC-P vape from Binoid contains 2 grams of vape oil, and actually contains a decent amount of delta 8 THC too, for good measure. It’s definitely on the more potent end of the spectrum, given the amount of THC-P that’s in there, and it comes in strains connoisseurs will love, like God’s Gift, Thai Chi, Aurora Indica, and many other prestigious cultivars.

#11: Pure 97% THCA Vape – 1 Gram

THCA was all the rage and the main attraction of the hemp market in 2023, and it’s not going anywhere as demand keeps on growing. This 1-gram THCA vape is the only pure 1 gram THCA vape on the market, and contains live rosin, a concentrated and deeply flavorful terpene extract with Space Cake, Strawberry Milk, Unicorn Berry, and other mouthwatering strains available.

#10: THCV Disposable Vape – 5 Gram

This awesome THCV Disposable comes in an Uplift and Unwind formula. With a unique blend of THCA, THCV, and CBG (Uplift) or THCA, THCV, and CBN (Unwind), this disposable is not one of the most potent on the market, and is more akin to a delta 9 high in terms of its strength, but slightly milder. And, it happens to contain a whopping 5 grams of vape oil, to boost its value. We love that it offers a unique twist on strains, coming in two options: Uplift (a sativa blend) and Unwind (an indica blend).

#9: THC-M Disposable Vape – 5 Gram

A more innovative option in Binoid’s inventory, this vape combines THCA with THCM – a potentiator cannabinoid that can boost the effects of THCA for even more delta 9 satisfaction. It contains, again, a staggering 5 grams per disposable, and the 3 strains it comes in are virtually holy grail in their status: Vice City, Hot Lava, and Space Mountains.

#8: Active Flowers Vapes – 3 Gram

We’re simply obsessed with the new Active Flowers vapes from Binoid, which contain a duo of THCA and delta 9P distillates, paired with extracts of “active flowers,” which are botanicals (and mushrooms) that are known for their powerful positive effects. Explore the rare opportunity to vape blue lotus flower, passion flower, lavender, chamomile, and more to experience effects like euphoria, calm, and enhanced creativity.

#7: Epic Clouds THCA + CBC Disposable Vape – 5 Gram

Binoid’s Epic Clouds vape is another totally unique option on the market, bringing together THCA, CBC, and HHC-B, again with CBC acting as a potentiator to boost the high of the other two cannabinoids. This 5-gram disposable is aesthetically on point, and offers delicious strains like Code Red, Cosmic Berry, and Sour Tropicana.

#6: Exclusive Series THCA Disposable Vape – 5 Gram

Another 5-gram THCA disposable comes from the Exclusive Series, with a gorgeous combo of THCA, delta 9P, and HHC-P, acting as one of the most powerfully intoxicating vapes on the market. Its strain selection is also out of this world, with Hot Lava, Space Mountains, Alaskan Lights, and Tropical Zkittlez being fan favorites, all of which come in tasty live resin form.

#5: Beast Mode Blend Vape – 2 Pack

The Beast Mode vape really lives up to its name, with a blend of THC-B, HHC-P, and THC-H, to get you high beyond your wildest dreams. This duo is combined with powerful live resin for the ultimate vaping experience, and comes in some fascinating strains like Red and Blue Dragon, Green and Purple Dragon and more.

The Knockout Blend Vape offers up 2 grams of THC-P, THC-H, and HHC-P, 3 outrageously powerful psychoactives, plus live resin. This is a cannabinoid blend that can, as the name implies, knock you out, so it’s best reserved for night time when you don’t have anything to do. It comes in two strains: Fire OG and Ice Breaker.

#3: Power 9 Blend Delta 9 Disposable Vape – 3 Pack

The Power 9 Blend from Binoid delivers a trio of delta 9 THC, THC-JD, and THC-B, and it’s not as intoxicating as the other blends we’ve covered, but is, still, very potent, so be aware. The live resin amplifies the flavor, as well as the effects of strains like Kush Mints, Candy Apple, and Gas Berry.

#2: Master Blend Vape – 3 Gram

THCA, THC-P, and PHC are the superstars of the Master Blend 3 Gram THCA Vape, which consists of a generous 3 grams of vape oil, and combines these intoxicating cannabinoids with, again, live resin. King Kong and Godzilla are the strains you can choose from, and both are forces to be reckoned with in their own ways.

Lastly, we’ve got the 7 Gram Blend Vape, which is a crowning achievement of Binoid’s catalog, with an unheard-of 7 grams of vape oil. With THCA, delta 9P, and delta 9H, it’s pretty much as powerful as they come in terms of its psychoactive strength, and the live resin is just the icing on the cake. Leakproof and clog-proof, it comes in absolutely astounding slushie-inspired strains that taste as good as they feel.

The first 7 gram THCA vape from Binoid is next level for value and strength, and is a must try for those who use THC disposables in 2025.

Vape Your Way to THC Bliss in 2025!

This was the best THC vapes of 2025. There’s nothing like vaping some delightful THC cannabinoids to enjoy a high in an effortless way – especially when they come in glorious strain options like the ones we’ve mentioned above. These 15 vapes are diverse, but what they all share in common is that they’re effective, clean, and ready to give you a psychoactive experience that’s nothing short of enchanting.

