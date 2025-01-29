What Is THCM?

Right now, loads of new cannabinoids are being isolated, as well as invented in a laboratory as hemp derivatives that are chemically modified to be more intoxicating. To call the present time a cannabinoid renaissance would be accurate. However, we’re also referring to old research to uncover byproducts and derivatives of cannabis that may give us more clues into what it is about the plant that makes it so enjoyable, and so rich in potential therapeutic properties.

That being said, you might start hearing more about a cannabis byproduct known as 11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC} aka, THCM. And, for the time-being, we know very little about it, as you’re about to find out. However, cannabis researchers and hemp companies alike are taking interest in THCM and THCM products for a reason.

What Exactly Is THCM?

11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC} isn’t a new discovery, which makes it distinct from many of the cannabinoids that exist on the market right now, like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-P), tetrahydrocannabihexol (THC-H), and delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta 10 THC). THCM is a compound that was discovered in 1997, and isn’t even referred to in clinical contexts as a cannabinoid, but rather a cannabis byproduct that is present in cannabis smoke.

THCM is, in fact, a biomarker that is used to determine potential in-utero exposure to cannabis smoke for up to 5 months before birth. In other words, the reason why we even know that it exists is because it was discovered as a means to determine whether or not fetuses were exposed to cannabis while in the womb.

THCM hasn’t ever even been isolated in cannabis. While it can be detected for its one current clinical use, no researcher has ever actually isolated the compound in the plant. What this means is that for all intents and purposes, we don’t have proof that it exists in raw cannabis, because we only know, for now, that it is found in the smoke of the plant.

Can THCM Get You High?

Again, since 11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC} has never been isolated, scientists have never been able to test its potential psychoactive properties. And yet, you may have noticed that certain brands are putting this previously unknown cannabis derivative into certain products – mainly vapes, and so far, always in combination with other, psychoactive cannabinoids, like THC-O, THC-P, HHC, etc.

The reason why is because there is a possibility that THCM is psychoactive, given its association with other THC cannabinoids. And, even if it isn’t, there’s a strong chance that it acts as a potentiator for other, intoxicating compounds, like the ones mentioned above. A potentiator is any compound that works synergistically with other compounds to boost their effects, making them more potent, and maximizing any potential benefits they may have.

The presence of THCM in hemp products – particularly vapes – may increase the bioavailability and effectiveness of these other cannabinoids that we’re more familiar with, while bringing us closer to the true entourage effect. One thing we can say with certainty is that THCM is not more intoxicating than any known psychoactive cannabinoid.

Where To Buy THCM Vapes & Carts

Currently, you can buy THCM products from trusted online brands such as Binoid CBD and Delta-8. They have brand new THCM vapes that come in many amazing strains and you can get right on their website for an amazing price.

In fact, Binoid is one of the first brands to carry THCM products and vapes that are extremely potent and enjoyable. On top of their amazing product, they have amazing customer service, THCM vape prices are the lowest we have seen, and just overall one of the best places to buy THCM online.

Does THCM Have Benefits?

Given the fact that 11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC}has not been isolated by cannabis researchers, we have absolutely no idea what kind of properties it can offer in the therapeutic sense. This is an area that we hope will be explored in the near future, because thus far, if there’s one thing that we’ve learned about cannabis, it’s that every compound possessed within the plant has some kind of therapeutic value.

What Kinds of THCM Products are on the Market?

Right now, 11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC} is very hard to come by on the market, but it does exist. And, we’re guessing that you’ll see a lot more of it in the coming few months, because it’s a cannabis derivative that’s starting to get a lot of attention. Of course, the THCM products on the market come from hemp, not marijuana, to ensure its legality.

As of now, we’re only really seeing THCM in vaping products from top brands such as Binoid – both disposables and vape carts – which again makes sense, as THCM is associated with cannabis, and therefore may offer something unique to the effects of inhaling the cannabinoid, rather than taking it through any other delivery method.

Not only does Binoid have an easy to use website, they also offer fast, free & discreet shipping right to your doorstep.

Is THCM Legal In All States?

THCM is legal under federal law, since it complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized all hemp derivatives that contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC in the United States.

As you may know, however, over the last couple of years, several states have determined by law that all psychoactive hemp-derived cannabinoids are illegal. THCM is likely going to fall into that category, despite us not knowing its psychoactive properties, because of its status as a THC compound. That being said, expect THCM to be illegal in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Are There Side Effects From THCM?

THCM isn’t toxic, as none of the compounds in cannabis are. Because it’s been found in cannabis smoke, we know it’s not toxic, as cannabis does not cause toxic effects to adults.

But, generally, we don’t know if 11-Nor-Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol-9-Carboxylic Acid {Carboxy-THC} has a side effect profile that’s similar to other cannabinoids, causing mild, temporary effects like dry mouth, blood shot eyes, grogginess, lowered blood pressure, etc. This is because we don’t know if THCM behaves like any other compound in the plant.

THCM: A Mysterious Compound That Might Be Worth Exploring Soon!

Essentially, THCM has not been explored enough for its properties, psychoactive or therapeutic. But, it has a lot of promise, and at the very least, it can bring us closer to experiencing the entourage effect when we consume hemp products.

We’re pretty certain that in the near future, we will know greater details about what it can do, as the hemp industry is now beginning to invest their time and money into it. So, keep your eyes peeled, as you may see more THCM products, especially at Binoid, and you may hear even more additional info about its unique effects down the line.