THCM Cannabinoid: Tested and Reviewed

Lots of new cannabinoids have been popping up in the last few months, proving that the hemp market isn’t going anywhere. With lots and lots of THC-based cannabinoids hitting the market one week after another, it’s easy for some to get lost in the mix. But, one that you might want to keep an eye out for is THCM, which is unlike any other cannabinoid we’ve talked about so far.

THCM may also be one of the least understood hemp derivatives so far, which means that it’s hard to talk about it in much detail, or even offer a clear picture of what kinds of effects it can offer. However, what we do know shows a lot of promise, and may be something you really want to add to your cannabinoid rotation. We’re going to examine THCM to help hemp enthusiasts understand why this unique derivative really is a gamechanger that you may be missing out on without realizing it.

THCM (Tetrahydrocannabinol Monomethylether)

THCM was first discovered in 1997, not as an isolated cannabinoid, but as a compound found in cannabis smoke. It was used as a biomarker to identify possible in-utero exposure to cannabis, for up to 5 months before birth. THCM has never been isolated, in fact, although we know that it is a naturally occurring, trace cannabinoid. It’s actually a cannabinoid with zero research behind it, but it is determined to be a naturally degraded form of THC that results from aging plant material.

We also aren’t sure if it’s technically a metabolite of THC or not. Of course, that hasn’t stopped hemp brands from using isomerization techniques to turn CBD into THCM, through the rearranging of molecules, because what we do know about THCM makes it worth creating for the general public of cannabinoid consumers.

Is THCM Intoxicating?

Naturally, the first question on most cannabis users’ minds is whether or not THCM can get you high. And, we actually don’t know. As of now, it doesn’t look promising. THCM doesn’t seem to have any psychoactive capabilities according to the little we know about its chemical structure. But, at the same time, if you’ve come across it on the market, you’ve seen it being sold in vape form.

You’ll notice that vapes that contain THCM also contain psychoactive cannabinoids like THC-P, delta 8, HHC, etc. So, what is the THCM actually contributing? While THCM is likely not psychoactive, it does seem to behave as a cannabinoid potentiator. What that means is taking THCM with a psychoactive cannabinoid could potentiate – in other words, strengthen and enhance – the ‘high’. Theoretically, then, combining, say, THCM with THC-P would make THC-P more intoxicating, by enhancing its ability to bind to cannabinoid receptors and allow the full extent of its effects to be felt throughout the body and mind.

Keep in mind again that THCM is such a new cannabinoid that we can’t say for certain it doesn’t offer a high. It’s just that it’s unlikely. As more research is done, we hope to understand this property much better than we do now. And, you won’t find any pure THCM products on the market for now, which would allow you to test those effects for yourself, since demand just doesn’t exist at this point in time.

Does THCM Offer Any Benefits?

So, what about specific benefits of THCM, like effects related to pain, sleep, anxiety, etc.? Again, we just don’t know. Without clinical research or extensive anecdotal information, we can’t really make any claims about THCM’s benefits in a way that’s responsible. But, we can look at the potentiating nature of THCM to get an idea. Taking THCM with a cannabinoid known for its benefits would, theoretically, enhance the benefits of the latter, so that’s something to keep in mind if you’re using hemp for therapeutic rather than recreational purposes.

Where is THCM Legal?

The laws surrounding cannabinoids can get tricky on a state level, but THCM is completely legal according to federal law. That’s because it complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which states that all hemp products containing a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC are legal. THCM is not delta 9 THC, and so there are no restrictions when it comes to how products can be sold. THCM can exist in any concentration without any limitations.

One thing to bear in mind is that 19 states have banned THCM cannabinoids, and even though THCM probably isn’t intoxicating, it is banned in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Maryland

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

So, if you live in one of these 19 states, unfortunately, you can’t purchase THCM at this time.

What Kinds of Product Types Can I Find if I Want to Try THCM?

Basically, for now, you’re only going to find mainly THCM vapes, featuring cannabinoid blends. We said before that it’s common to pair THCM with intoxicating cannabinoids to offer a stronger high than you’d get from the cannabinoid alone. Aside from vapes, you may come across the occasional gummy that features a cannabinoid blend containing THCM.

Overall, the same rules apply when shopping for THCM as with any hemp product. Look for lab reports, and only buy from trusted brands with lots of great reviews. Right now, Binoid is working on THCM products through their super popular cannabinoid blends line, so we recommend keeping an eye out, as Binoid is a highly trusted brand on the hemp market.

Is THCM Right for You?

THCM is not a cannabinoid you’d necessarily try on its own, but it’s hard to resist the new products coming out that throw THCM in with other cannabinoids we already know and love. If you’re ready to give this potentiator a try, stick to a brand you can trust, already highly regarded for their super effective, top-quality products, like Binoid. This way, you’ll know you’re getting only a legitimate, clean, and lab-tested product that gives you the full potential of what THCM can offer.