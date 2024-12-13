What are the Best Cannabis Strains for Falling in Love?

The warm and fuzzy feeling that comes with falling in love is a rush that’s unlike anything else, sweeping us into a euphoric daze of optimism and pure infatuation. But, let’s face it – it’s hard for many of us to let our guards down to experience that feeling when we’re just getting to know someone. Falling in love can feel scary, especially if we’ve been hurt before by the person we trusted the most.

What is Love?

Love is, at its very foundation, a complex chemical reaction involving a flood of hormones like oxytocin and dopamine that allow us to bond with, and feel safe around, another person. These hormones are responsible for that fuzzy sensation that feels like all is right around the world when we’re around that special person.

That being said, what if there was a way to hack our systems to bring us closer to that state of euphoric infatuation, without the trepidation that gets in the way of our ability to genuinely connect with someone else? Well, maybe there is, after all.

Types of Cannabis Strains You’re Sure to “Love”!

There are a number of cannabis strains at Binoid that give us the “warm and fuzzies,” so that when we enjoy them with the object of our affection, we feel disarmed and ready to bond on an emotional, physical and spiritual level. So, here are the best Binoid strains that’re the most likely to give you an urge to cuddle, and help you wipe out all of that relationship anxiety so you can just be present in the moment.

The name even sounds romantic, doesn’t it? Sunset Sherbet, an 85% indica/15% sativa hybrid, is one of the ultimate “warm and fuzzy” strains. Derived from a cross between Pink Panties and Girl Scout Cookies, it sends an intensely pleasurable feeling from the chest down through the rest of the body, without knocking you out. At the same time, its cerebral buzz instantly erases all of your fears and worries so that you can let your guard down and open yourself up at last to the person you’re sharing it with. Without those pesky insecurities getting in the way, you’ll find yourself connecting on a whole new level.

Sunset Sherbet has an absolutely luxurious flavor profile to match, with notes of succulent fruits, creamy yogurt and sweet honey.

Another winner in this category is Purple Punch, the celebrated lovechild of Larry OG and Grand Daddy Purple. With an 80% indica/20% sativa profile, it’s every bit as dreamy as it sounds, all while dazzling you with its sweet n’ earthy flavor profile of plump grapes and juicy berries.

Purple Punch is the type of strain to share at night, before cozying up together under a warm blanket. Its heavy body high is pretty sedating, but in a way that will make you want to snuggle up as a soothing tingly sensation washes over you. All the meanwhile, a heady, hazy cerebral high breaks apart your self-consciousness, putting you into a state of emotional ease and fuzzy bliss so that you can be at total ease with the person you’re sharing it with.

If you’re looking to escape into a state of pure positivity and unwavering optimism, Bubba Kush is your new must-try. This 80% indica/20% sativa masterpiece comes from crossing Afghani and OG Kush, two legends in their own rights. Sharing it with a certain somebody can bring you both into a state of unguarded bliss, with a fuzzy cerebral effect that brings down those walls and leads to fits of giggles as the oxytocin flows freely. The virtually inevitable drowsiness that it brings about makes for a dreamy night of cozying up and binge-watching, while the glorious euphoric effects make you both feel on top of the world, like nothing can bring you down.

Bubba Kush comes with a mouthwatering flavor profile of earthy spices, rich chocolate, and coffee, which alone will sweep you off your feet.

A nearly perfectly balanced hybrid, Fruity Pebbles is a strain that tastes every good as it feels, offering a flavor profile that basically mimics the taste of the real thing. Its high is extremely functional, so while it can relax the muscles intensely, you’ll be able to enjoy activities while it’s making its way through your body and mind. A spacey yet uplifted cerebral high makes you feel invincible, as you overcome your relationship-related anxieties and simply cherish the moment. Simultaneously, you will get that fuzzy feeling in your chest that feels like your heart is ready to open up and trust that the universe has your back.

A cross between Jack Herer and Cotton Candy, Candy Jack is a balanced hybrid that offers a powerful rush of euphoria, creativity and sociability, making for some deep conversations between you and others. Its sweet n’ citrusy flavor is just the icing on the cake, as this strain makes you feel motivated, energized and ready to take on the world – in this case, with a special person by your side – as all becomes right in the world, and your sense of adventure and pure bliss are unlocked.

Candy Jack’s body high is warm and tingly, but won’t lead to couchlock, making this the ultimate strain for a daytime activity spent together, like going on a hike or visiting a museum.

What are You Waiting For? Find True Love with Your Favorite Strains at Binoid!

We all deserve to experience the feeling of falling in love without any fears getting in the way. These strains at Binoid will put you at complete ease so that you can engage in euphoric bliss without anything holding you back from opening up your heart and letting love sweep you away. It really is love at first hemp sight.